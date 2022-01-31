Tanzania: Tz Commits to End Ntds By 2030

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan reaffirmed the country's commitment to eradicate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by 2030.

The Head of State was among the four world leaders to sign the Kigali Declaration on NTDs, a high-level political declaration aimed at mobilising political will and securing commitments to meet the targets set out in the World Health Organisation's (WHO) NTD road map 2021-2030 and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target on NTDs.

"I am glad to be one of four world leaders to endorse the Kigali Declaration on NTDs," President Samia stated.

"I would want to underline my commitment to championing the battle against NTDs, and I commit to lend my full support and call on world leaders to commit and endorse the Kigali Declaration on NTDs." Samia said she was delighted to learn that the Kigali Declaration's first goal emphasizes the need to work to ensure that people affected by NTDs, particularly women and girls, persons with disabilities, minorities and other underrepresented groups, are at the centre of NTDs programmes and decisionmaking.

"As a result, I pledge my entire support to guarantee that these and other goals in the declaration are achieved," she said on Thursday during a virtual event to celebrate the achievements of the London Declaration and kick off endorsements to the Kigali Declaration which aims to renew and reinvigorate commitments to end NTDs.

Tanzania's commitment comes ahead of this year's commemoration of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day to be marked tomorrow (January 30).

President Samia further said that by supporting national NTDs programmes and integrating them into the health systems, Tanzania demonstrates that it is 100 per cent committed.

Commenting on the Kigali Declaration, she said the meeting laid a platform to transform the lives of individuals, including millions of women and girls in Tanzania and around the world who are at risk of being infected with NTDs. She stated that the commitment will contribute to ensuring equitable access to high-quality essential health care, which is critical in preventing the spread of these preventable diseases.

"We can only fully stop these illnesses via country leadership and ownership," she said.

The 100 per cent committed campaign will be led by countries affected, backed by bold financial and political commitments and championed by civil society, influencers, and people affected by NTDs calling for action.

NTDs are a group of 20 diseases like blinding trachoma, intestinal worms and elephantiasis which are preventable and treatable but still affect 1.7 billion people around the world. By preventing children from going to school and adults from being able to work, NTDs trap individuals and whole communities in cycles of extreme poverty.

Similarly, President Samia stated that despite new challenges, Tanzania has made significant progress in the fight against NTDs as a result of the government's effective strategies.

In addition, President Samia said Tanzania has set an example for some of the achievements made in the fight against these diseases, with the number of districts with elephantiasis decreasing from 119 in 2004 to 8 in 2021.

Tanzania has also lowered the number of districts in need of trachoma treatment from 71 in 2012 to 9 districts in 2021, as well as the number of persons needing trachoma surgery from 167,000 in 2012 to 27,000 in December 2021, according to her.

The Kigali Declaration on NTDs will be the successor to the ground-breaking London Declaration on NTDs that was launched in 2012 and expired in 2020.

The London Declaration galvanised donor countries, philanthropists, private sector companies, non-governmental organisations, academia and research organisations to come together and commit to prioritising NTDs.

Since the London Declaration, nearly one billion individuals have been treated for NTDs per year for the past five years; 35 nations have eliminated at least one NTD, and 600 million people no longer require NTD treatments.

According to preliminary data, only 14 cases of Guinea worm illness were reported globally in 2021, the lowest case number since the eradication programme began in the mid-1980s. This progress shows that NTDs can be eradicated, but there is still work to be done.