Malawi: Silver's Striker Chawanangwa Finally Cleared

Silver Strikers have a breathed a sigh of relief following the clearance of Chawanangwa Kaonga to play for the team.

Chawanangwa returned from South Africa four months ago to rejoin the Central Bankers, but he was yet to be cleared.

A statement from Silver Strikers Facebook Page reads: "After months and months of waiting Chawanangwa Kaonga has been cleared ahead of the new season to play for Silver Strikers.

Kaonga who last played for TS Sporting in South Africa came back to Silver after his contract expired at the end of June 2021, but could not feature in any local games due to technicalities.

The statement quotes the team's Zambian head coach Daniel Kabwe as being happy.

"Head coach Daniel Kabwe was delighted with the clearance, citing it was long overdue but also it has comely timely as the new season is about to start in the next 30 days.

"There are regulations that we follow in football but nevertheless Chawa has been with us for the past four months and we have seen him in training", said Kabwe.

Chawanangwa Kaonga signed a two-year deal last year with the Central bankers.