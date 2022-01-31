Zimbabwe: Body Found With Parts Missing

A body of an unknown man has been found at a farm in Norton with private parts missing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, said they are still investigating.

"Police are investigating a suspected murder case in which the body of a male adult was found lying in a maize field with no private parts, a deep wound on the right thigh and bruises all over the body at Herren Hausen Farm, Norton, on January 28, 2022," he said.

The case comes after some gold panners in Bindura discovered human remains at Botha Mine.

The remains of the gold panner were taken to Bindura Hospital for post-mortem. Gold panners unearthed the remains, which had no flesh.

Police are also investigating a suspected case of murder which occurred at Ndudzo Village, Hwedza, on January 18 where a disabled woman aged 40 was found dead in her house.