Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora, Golden Eagles Biggest Winners

SIMBA Bhora bounced back to winning ways when they saw off Come Again United 4-0 in a one-sided ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League match at Wadzanai Stadium over the weekend.

The Madziva-based Simba Bhora had gone on a dry spell after some of their matches were postponed towards the end of last year which saw them losing their rhythm.

Free-scoring former CAPS United and Harare City player Tinashe Balakasi found the back of the net twice in the first-half to ensure the Simba Ndoro-owned side go to the breather with a comfortable lead.

Balakasi found the back of the net in the 22nd and 33rd minutes as another veteran Nicholas "Tico" Alifandika made sure that they had a 3-0 lead before half-time in the 41st minute.

Webster Tafa, who also has Premiership experience, made sure of the maximum points for the Arthur "Tuts" Tutani-coached side with their fourth goal in the 78th minute.

Paul Ndombo, the Simba Bhora team manager, said they were on the right track and looking forward to continue with their fine form.

"We are happy with the transition and we were affected when some of our games were postponed at the end of last year but, the boys are up there now. We are hopeful that we will continue to grind results as it is going to be a marathon," said Ndombo.

The weekend saw another title contenders, Golden Eagles, registering their biggest win after thrashing PAM United 6-0 while Black Mambas saw off Ngezi Platinum Under-20 2-0.

Log leaders Herentals Under-20 were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Harare City Cubs in a match they conceded their first goal of the season.

Northern Region Results

Chegutu Pirates v Trojan Stars (postponed), Commando Bullets 4, Cam and Motor 2; Karoi United 2, Chinhoi Stars 1; Golden Eagles 6, PAM United 0; Simba Bhora 4, Come Again 0; Banket United 1, Golden Valley 1; Harare City Cubs 1, Herentals Under-20 1.