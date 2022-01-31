Zimbabwe: Residents Laud Govt for Ongoing Seke Road Rehab

Motorists and Chitungwiza residents have welcomed the announcement by Government that it will complete rebuilding and repairing the remainder of the busy Seke road under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2.

Most of the road has now been rebuilt, with another portion that was properly constructed to the required grade repaired.

Now on its microblogging twitter handle, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has said reconstruction will move in the Chinhamo area, Manyame Bridge approaches, Zororo and Chikwanha Junctions. These portions are in bad shape.

Chikwanha businesswoman Mrs Jennet Masiyambiri hailed the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of the road, saying it will improve the ease of business environment.

She said President Mnangagwa deserves a pat on the back for his visionary thinking to rehabilitate roads countrywide after they had deteriorated to alarming levels.

"Local farmers are our largest trading partners and it was a total nightmare for them to travel to and from Chikwana Vegetable Market using the old road which was in very bad shape.

"Now the situation will change; we will have a modern road that can compete with the best in other cities in the region and with this kind of workmanship and vision from President Mnangagwa, we are assured that Vision 2030 targets are very achievable," she said. Mrs Tendayi Chinyama was looking forward to the completion of the last problematic stretches of Seke Road.

"Going to and from work had become wearisome because there was serious traffic congestion due to bad road, and on rainy days it was even worse and we would arrive late for work. Hopefully when the road rehabilitation is completed there will be a smooth flow of vehicles."

Mr Takesure Muchenje said the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Seke Road had been long overdue.

He thanked President Mnangagwa's Government for finally fixing the road.

"The road had become a death trap with people losing lives in accidents. Owing to potholes, we could no longer cope with increased traffic and now we are happy that the stretch to Chikwanha junction will become a modern road having been rehabilitated.

"The project also offered employment opportunities to our youths who were hired by the local contractors," he said.