South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Visits Mpumalalnaga for the Broadcast Digital Migration and Analogue Switch-Off, 1 Feb

In line with the commitment made to Cabinet and people of this country, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni emphasised that the revised Integrated Broadcast Digital Migration (BDM) and Analogue Switch-Off Implementation Plan is still firmly on course in South Africa and seek to improve media services to the society.

As such, the Minister will on Tuesday (01 February 2022) visit Mpumalanga Province, Mbombela for the analogue switch-off programme. Mpumalanga is scheduled to be the 4th province to migrate from the old analogue transmitter to the new modern digital transmitter.

The Minister calls upon members of the society to migrate from the old analogue to the contemporary digital television. Indigent households with a monthly income of R3500 or less, should note that government assistance is available by registering at their nearest Post Office, through the following link www.stbregistration.gov.za , by WhatsApp on 0600 625 458 or by calling 0860 736 832 for more information.