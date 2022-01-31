South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Visits Mpumalalnaga for the Broadcast Digital Migration and Analogue Switch-Off, 1 Feb

28 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

In line with the commitment made to Cabinet and people of this country, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni emphasised that the revised Integrated Broadcast Digital Migration (BDM) and Analogue Switch-Off Implementation Plan is still firmly on course in South Africa and seek to improve media services to the society.

As such, the Minister will on Tuesday (01 February 2022) visit Mpumalanga Province, Mbombela for the analogue switch-off programme. Mpumalanga is scheduled to be the 4th province to migrate from the old analogue transmitter to the new modern digital transmitter.

The Minister calls upon members of the society to migrate from the old analogue to the contemporary digital television. Indigent households with a monthly income of R3500 or less, should note that government assistance is available by registering at their nearest Post Office, through the following link www.stbregistration.gov.za , by WhatsApp on 0600 625 458 or by calling 0860 736 832 for more information.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X