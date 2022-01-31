South Africa: SA Government Claims It Has Been Consistent On the Palestine Question

analysis

The arrival of a new Israeli ambassador has sparked a row.

The South African government walked a fine line this past week, between renewed hardline demands that it break off relations with Israel and pragmatic concerns about the economic and international reputational losses this would probably incur.

The standoff was sparked by President Cyril Ramaphosa accepting the credentials of a new Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotsercovsky.

That prompted outrage in some quarters. In response, the South African government issued a statement that some interpreted as hinting that Pretoria could soon break off relations with Israel completely. But that seems unlikely and the statement appeared rather to be intended to placate the hardliners within the ANC and the tripartite alliance.

The controversy began when Ramaphosa accepted Belotsercovsky's credentials in a ceremony on Wednesday, where 12 other new ambassadors also presented him with their "Letters of Credence".

The Presidency tweeted an announcement including pictures of a smiling Ramaphosa with the Israeli ambassador -- similar to tweets it issued for each of the ambassadors whose credentials he accepted that day.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) commended Ramaphosa for accepting Belotsercovsky's credentials.

"The SAJBD has consistently expressed the belief that...