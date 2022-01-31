South Africa: IMF Predicts Slower Global Economic Growth in 2022, Warns of Inflation

30 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its global economic growth forecast for 2022, largely because of the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. It also sees inflation picking up pace in the US and emerging economies. This bodes ill for South Africa's fragile economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest World Economic Outlook released last week, shaved half a percentage point off its 2022 forecast for global growth to 4.4%. Growth for 2021 is estimated to have been 5.9%.

"The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected. As the new Omicron Covid-19 variant spreads, countries have reimposed mobility restrictions. Rising energy prices and supply disruptions have resulted in higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated, notably in the United States and many emerging market and developing economies. The ongoing retrenchment of China's real estate sector and slower-than-expected recovery of private consumption also have limited growth prospects," the Washington-based lender said.

"Elevated inflation is expected to persist for longer than envisioned... with ongoing supply chain disruptions and high energy prices continuing in 2022. Assuming inflation expectations stay well anchored, inflation should gradually decrease as supply-demand imbalances wane in 2022 and monetary policy in major economies...

