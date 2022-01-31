South Africa: Jacob Zuma in Final Push to Avoid Arms Deal Charges

analysis

The defence team for Jacob Zuma is set to present multiple arguments before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday to have the former president's failed special plea in the Arms Deal matter heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Zuma's legal runway to avoid his day in court is running out, but the 79-year-old's nifty application of the Stalingrad defence continues to give him wings. This includes attempting to enter further evidence into the matter currently before the court, questioning law, and running a private prosecution against the lead prosecutor in the case, advocate Billy Downer.

On Monday, Zuma and his legal team will seek leave to appeal Justice Piet Koen's 26 October 2021 ruling that dismissed the former president's special plea, which was sought under Section 106(1)(h) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA). Here, Zuma wanted to have Downer removed from the case on the grounds that he had "no title" to prosecute, and demanded that, were he successful, he would be entitled to an immediate acquittal.

To set the stage for the private prosecution, on 21 October 2021, just 10 days before the political party he once led was humiliated in the local government elections and just five...