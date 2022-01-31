South Africa: Suspected Arsonist Says He Won't Run Away and Has Nowhere to Hide, Court Rules Video Footage Inadmissible As Evidence in Bail Hearing

30 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A decision by the Cape Town Regional Court has denied the State the use of video footage as evidence showing how, when and with what the suspected arsonist allegedly set Parliament alight.

This was part of the drama that unfolded during an eight-hour bail application hearing of suspected arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, heard at Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday, 29 January 2022.

The decision not to allow the State to show the video and use it as evidence in arguments for opposing bail to Mafe, was made by Magistrate Michelle Adams.

Mafe is facing charges of housebreaking with the intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism alternatively delivery, placement, discharge or detonation of an explosive or lethal device and arson.

The charges relate to a fire that ripped through Parliament in the early hours of Sunday, 2 January 2022, which caused widespread damage to both the Old and New Assembly buildings. If convicted on the terrorism count, Mafe faces the prospect of life imprisonement.

Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo argued that the purpose of using the video footage as evidence was to solidify the State's case, prove that the right person has been arrested and charged, and to refute the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

