Malawi: Chakwera Honours Music Legend Agide On Birthday

Music legend Giddes Chalamanda's picture of him walking side by side with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on the lawns of Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe has gone viral in social media platforms.

But there is more to the picture taken on Saturday.

This is the first time in the history of music industry in the country that a sitting Head of State has decided to honour a music legend and a hero by treating him to a special banquet on a birthday.

That is exactly how President Lazarus Chakwera treated Giddes Chalamanda on his 92nd birthday.

Chalamanda, popularly known as Agide, is probably the longest living icon who continues to perform at 92.

President Chakwera said during the colourful event that he recognised and appreciated Agide's talent, particularly at his age as inspiring to the younger generation of artists.

President Chakwera presented a gift to Chalamanda as a birthday gift.

In his remarks, Agide thanked Chakwera for the special treat saying, "Mwano sadyera nsima, chipongwe sadyera nsima koma chikondi ndiye chimatukula dziko (Rudeness and impunity doesn't bring food on the table but love propels the nation to greater heights.)

He then urged the President to continue with servant leadership for the betterment of the country.

The music icon and Linny Hoo hitmaker was born on 15 January 1931.

Currently, he is the oldest musician in Malawi.

He launched his music career in the mid-1940s when he started teaching himself how to play gallon guitars.

Last year, Chalamanda's hit song Linny took the world by surprise as it trended and attracted high viewership on social media platform TikTok.