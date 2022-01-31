Rwanda: Ferwaba Makes U-Turn On Relegating 4 Teams

31 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba), in an extraordinary general assembly held on Saturday, January 29, resolved to rescind its decision of relegating 4 topflight teams to the newly established second division.

Early this month, the federation had decided to relegate Espoir, IPRC Musanze, UR Huye and UR CMHS, however, the officials have resolved not to demote any team this season.

This means that the second division inaugural season will be exclusive for new teams that have registered.

"The general assembly has decided that these teams will remain in the first division, and next year the two teams that will finish last in the league will be relegated to the second division," said Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba.

The 14 teams in the second division this season are scheduled to start action in March after the World Cup qualifiers in Senegal in February.

Meanwhile, the preseason of the national league is expected to begin on February 11.

