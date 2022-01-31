Rwanda: Handball - 2022 Heroes Cup Tourney Slated for February

The 2022 edition of the annual National Heroes Day handball tournament has been scheduled for February 5-13. The local handball body has confirmed.

The eight-day showpiece will comprise both men's and women's categories.

Speaking to this publication on Sunday, Jean-Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary-General of the Rwanda handball federation said that the teams will continue to register until January 31.

Local giants Police won last year's title in the men's category. While Gorillas were the winners in the women's fray.

The Heroes Cup will also serve as the preseason tournament ahead of the new league campaign. By press time on Sunday, the competition had been penciled in to start on February 26.

Meanwhile, the Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand) will hold their general assembly on March 5, with elections for a new executive committee topping the day's agenda.

