Tunisia: Covid-19 - More Than 6 Million People Administered Vaccines Until January 29

Tunis/Tunisia — The total number of people who have completed the coronavirus vaccination scheme is estimated at 6 million 227 thousand people until January 29, announced the Ministry of Health in a public statement.

According to the same source, more than 5 thousand people received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 29, including 1779 who administered the second dose and 1340 the 3rd shot.

The Ministry of Health reiterated its call to citizens to register on the evax platform to receive the coronavirus vaccine.