Nigeria: Pressure Mounts On APC to Throw Party Chairmanship Race Open

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is under intense pressure to jettison micro-zoning of the national chairman position and allow all aspirants vie for the party's top seat ahead of the February 26 national convention.

The insistence by some party big wigs to do away with micro-zoning of the chairmanship position, LEADERSHIP findings revealed, followed agitations from some national chairmanship aspirants in the race who are not ready to give up their ambition to pilot the affairs of the governing party.

The development, it was learnt, has put the party leadership under constraint to become more circumspect over the thorny issue of zoning of party offices.

With less than 27 days to the national convention, the party leadership is yet to officially announce the zone arrangement of offices along geo-political regions.

Instead, the Mai Mala Buni-led APC had on several occasions spurned reports that it has zoned the offices.

While all the aspirants in the contest are from the North at the moment, some of the zoning projections which have been refuted by the party however favours the North Central as the region to produce the national chairman.

A source who spoke with LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity however said the party leadership had been elusive about taking a definite position on zoning because of the pressure from certain quarters to throw it open to all aspirants, especially those from the North. The source said the opposition to micro-zoning is led by a former governor from the North West zone who also enjoys the backing of some other party leaders from the zone.

The source said, "The agitation to throw the ticket open, especially to all regions in the North, is mounting. And it is gaining traction because some people want the North West to get the national chairmanship which they feel is quite influential rather than the vice presidential seat."

LEADERSHIP gathered however that the APC leadership has implicitly zoned the national chairmanship to the North Central zone but is secretive about it in order not to ruffle feathers within the party.

It was learnt that currently, there are three names of aspirants from North Central before President Muhammadu Buhari, including former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former Benue State governor, George Akume, and Senator Sani from Niger State.

The delay in settling for one of them, a top party member hinted, is due to the fact that the president is yet to settle for a presidential candidate, which would in turn determine who Buhari and the party leadership will pick.

The source who does not want his name in print said, "If the president and the party leadership eventually settle for a Muslim as presidential candidate, then the would be national chairman must have to be a Christian and if the presidential candidate is a Christian, then the party's leadership and its leader wiil settle for a Muslim as national chairman.

"This is one of the considerations the party is still grappling with to ensure balance, equity and fair representation. For now, the North Central is favoured to get the national chairmanship position, but the national caretaker committee is refuting reports about zoning because it does not want to offend certain interests and ruffle feathers within the party.

"I can assure you that in the end, about a few days to the convention, the party will come up with a unity list that also favours the South East to clinch the party's national secretary".

Reacting however, one of the leading aspirants in the race and former national deputy chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha, threw the cards on the party leadership's table.

Speaking through his media aide, Dapo Okunbajo, Mustapha said, "The decision lies squarely with the leadership and stakeholders of the party.

"As a candidate, we have done our best to canvas for the support of stakeholders of the party across the country, particularly the delegates.

"We have traversed the length and breadth of the country, selling our agenda for reforms and consolidation to members and delegates.

"We are confident that regardless of the decision, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin, is very well positioned to emerge victorious at the forthcoming convention.

"We would have loved it if the position was micro-zoned to the North Central but if it's left open to all comers in the North, it won't change our stance.

"Just like if the stakeholders decide on adopting consensus or elective convention, we believe that our candidate is the candidate to beat".

Another aspirant in the race, Mohammed Etsu, declared absolute support for micro-zoning of the national chairman position, saying it will help to ensure a rancour-free national convention.

He said, "I support micro-zoning so that we have a rancour-free national convention. So, opening it up without zoning it to a specific zone will cause a lot more divisions and make it difficult to talk to stakeholders."

When contacted on the zoning issue, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who hails from the North East, said he was ready to abide by the party's decision.

Reacting on his behalf, his spokesman, Bernard Mikko, said, "Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff's Campaign Organisation (SASCO) will abide by the decisions of the party to apportion national offices in line with the Constitution of the party."

Another aspirant and former chairman of defunct ACN in the FCT, Sunny Moniedafe, cautioned the party to hold a robust dialogue with key stakeholders before embarking on the election during the convention.

He said the level of suspicion among party members which draws from the various congress held so far can cause the party to implode if proper consultations are not held by the party leadership.

He said, "The party leadership is in control. I believe they have all the information at their disposal to act as they deem fit. The most important thing is for them to consult properly. If you want to micro zone which means open up the national chairmanship you ask yourself is it only the national chairmanship or all the positions because in 2014, there was no issue of zoning they asked everybody to try their luck. And that is why we had Buhari and Kwankwaso from the north west. Sam NDA Isaiah from North central, Atiku Abubakar from north east and Rochas Okorocha from south east.

"Now if the party wants to do it that way they should do a proper research. But they should know one thing that the delay, suspicion and anger that has been arising due to the outcome of the various congresses has put us on a keg of gunpowder. If we go into the convention on February 26 and want to vote theirs we will implode that is the honest truth. So I want them to call people together and let's talk.

"For the past 19 months I have come out to say I am capable as my records and CV shows. So let them call us and let's talk. So if they leave it and we get to the convention and vote there will be trouble. Let's not allow for that election to take place on that 26. Dialogue will open up all the challenges and we will find solutions."

APC Youths Move To Get Better Deal, To Hold Festival February 5

Meanwhile, APC youths, under the aegis of Progressives Youths have begun intense lobbying to ensure adequate representation of young people in the new leadership of the party ahead of the forthcoming national convention.

Accordingly, they have concluded plans to bring about 100,000 youths together in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium for the Progressives Youth Festival billed hold on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The festival which is the first ever in the South West for the youths and by the youths is aimed at entertaining, empowering and energizing the young party faithful.

As prelude to the festival, the APC youths held a conference tagged, "pre-festival business meet", which had in attendance young business stakeholders, political aspirants, and other young stakeholders within the government and the party.

Participants were drafted from the six South Western states and Kwara.

Speakers at the conference noted that the vision of the progressive youths l is to have young people better represented in decision-making structures, both within the leadership of the party and in government.

The youths deliberated on ways to ensure a better deal for young people, regardless of whoever emerges as the national chairman or presidential candidate.

Speaking at the conference, businessman and serving lawmaker, Shina Peller, said Nigerian youths must look beyond sentiment as well as divisive factors, and build a strong alliance beyond religion and ethnicity.

"The unity of Nigeria and its peace being of greater consequence should guide the actions and decisions of the younger generation towards the achievement of our collective vision. This will strengthen our resolve and make our voices heard.

"We must not let religion and ethnicity divide us. If truly we want to take over the leadership of this country, there must be a clear vision which everyone must consider as our national priority", Peller said.

Also, Lanre Oyegbola, a member of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee and coordinator of the South West caucus, which organized the event, stated that the initiative is a follow up on outcomes of the APC Progressive Youth Conference held in June 2021.

"We initiated this platform to mainstream young people in leadership positions in the party and government. This transformative APC Progressives' Agenda within the context of the national framework is representative of the ethos of progressive youth leadership, youth participation and equitable representation at all levels of elective and appointive positions. This agenda is driven by the APC National Youth Lobby Committee under the leadership of Ismaeel Ahmed", he said.

He further stated that it is crucial for young politicians to establish mutual understanding and a working partnership with their counterparts in the business world.

Kabir Aregbesola, another member of the lobby committee, urged Nigerian youths to come together to speak with one voice, saying the objective will be furthered by the upcoming Progressive Youth Festival slated to hold in Ibadan on February 5.

"For us to be part of Nigeria's political reform, mobilization is key. On Saturday, February 5th 2022, we are bringing one hundred thousand youths together in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium for the Progressives Youth Festival. This festival is the first ever in the South-West for the youth and by the youth, and the aim is to entertain, empower, and energize", he said.

Speaking earlier, Fatima Kakuri, another member of the lobby committee, stated that efforts made within the last one year have begun to yield fruit, with more young people emerging as party officials at the ward, local government and state congresses.

Other progressive youths at the event include the former deputy national youth leader of the APC, Sesan Sobande; Segun Adebayo, an aspirant from Kwara State; Shehu Tijani Adegbola, Osun State APC youth leader; Seriki Murtala, Lagos State APC youth leader; Titilope Gbadamosi, an aspirant from Oyo State; Lulu Fawehinmi, coordinator of the Pentagon Movement Group; Bayo Adenekan, SA to governor of Ogun State; Adebayo Rasaq, Sheriff Hammed, Tunde Diya, among others.