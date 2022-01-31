Tunisia: Over 113,400 Participants Respond to Online Public Consultation Since Its Launch

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 113,457 participants, the majority of whom are men ( 87, 816) in Tunisia and abroad, have responded to the online public consultation launched a fortnight ago.

The age group between 30 and 39 years has the largest share with an estimated participation of 31 %, against only 7 % for the under 20 years.

Geographically, the participants are distributed as follows: 15,700 in the governorate of Tunis, 10,900 in Sfax and far behind the region of Tataouine. In the governorates of the North West, participation remains timid in comparison with the other regions.

The participation of Tunisians living abroad amounts to 702 in France, 170 in Canada, 108 in Germany and 10 in Italy.

The national consultation was launched on January 15, 2022 and will continue until March 20 of the same year with the objective of examining the opinions of Tunisians and collecting their suggestions concerning the political reforms that will be submitted to the referendum at a later date.

It is composed of several axes: political affairs and elections, economic and financial life, development, digital transition, education, culture, the social situation, health and quality of life.

According to the figures provided by the platform, it is worth noting that the theme relating to political issues attracted the most respondents, while cultural life obtained the lowest participation score.

During the last Cabinet meeting ( January 27, 2002), President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed had revealed, based on the first results of the consultation, that Tunisians are oriented, up to 82 %, towards a presidential regime.

On December 13, Saïed had announced a roadmap to gradually end the state of exception. This roadmap begins with the organisation of an electronic consultation on the reforms to be undertaken, followed by a referendum and then the organisation of legislative elections scheduled for December 17, 2022.