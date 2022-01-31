Kenya: Equity Afia Opens Six More Medical Centers

Nairobi — Equity Afia has opened 6 additional medical centers in Ruai, Kariobangi, Lavington, Umoja, Kerugoya, and Nanyuki as part of efforts to increase access to quality and affordable healthcare services in Kenya.

The additional medical centers have been opened in line with Equity Afia's goal to ensure the sustained improvement of the health and well-being of Kenyans by increasing access to and utilization of quality, affordable and standardized healthcare.

Commenting on the opening of the new facilities, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer, Polycarp Igathe said, "the Equity Afia network continues to grow and we are happy to play a role in enhancing the quality of healthcare services accorded to Kenyans in all parts of the country. "

"Our medical facilities are comprehensive outpatient healthcare facilities that will offer primary, emergency and specialized care to those we serve. We shall also champion health education through our entire network and leverage on the expertise of our medics to promote positive health-seeking behavior."

With the opening of the new facilities, Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation now has a network of 53 outpatient medical centers distributed across 19 counties in Kenya.