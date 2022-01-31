Kenya: Showdown Looms in Parliament Over Hbc Reconstitution

31 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Members of Parliament are slated to convene on Tuesday in a bid to avert a crisis caused after a section of legislators rejected a motion to reconstitute the House Business Committee (HBC).

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya wrote to Speaker Justin Muturi requesting him to convene the sitting so that they can present a motion to reverse the decision.

Muturi had advised the Leader of Majority to move a special motion under Standing Order 49 to have the names approved.

Standing Order number 49 reads; "No motion may be moved which is the same in substance as any question which has been resolved (either in the affirmative or in the negative) during the preceding six months in the same Session."

"(2) Despite paragraph (1) (a) a Motion to rescind the decision on such a question may be moved with the permission of the Speaker."

MPs allied Deputy President William Ruto pulled a surprise move and rejected names to the crucial committee.

The failure to have the crucial agenda setting team in place implies that the National Assembly could not transact any business for the next six months when a new motion can be presented, which could stall government operations.

Muturi warned that given the circumstances, the House stands dissolved as six months lapse in June this year when the House should be sent home.

