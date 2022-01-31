Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 5,000 Jabs Given On Jan.30

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 5,275 COVID-19 jabs on January 30, including 828 first shots, 1,236 second doses, 3,193 boosters and 18 travel shots, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures further revealed that 12,748,822 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,098,898 first shots, 4,590,465 second doses, 1,029,590 boosters and 29,869 travel shots.

As such, the overall number of fully vaccinated people hit 6,230,542, including 4,590,465 who got two shots and 1,640,077 who received only one shot as the vaccine given requires a single dose or they have already been infected.