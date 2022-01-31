Tanzania: Contractors Told to Up Skills Through Trainings

LOCAL contractors have been urged to make efficient use of capacity building training to improve their knowledge and skills necessary in competing in international construction tenders.

The Chairperson of the Contractors Registration Board (CRB), Eng Consolatha Ngimbwa made the plea when closing the three days training for local contractors in Dodoma over the weekend.

She said CRB has been conducting training to build contractors capacity to manage better their companies, tendering and pursuing various projects.

Some of the themes covered during the training are construction pre-contract practice, contract management, how to fill tenders in Tanzania National electronic Procurement Systems (TANePS) and how to handle their clients during difficulties while implementing construction projects.

"We must change and value these training because there is no miracle that your company can grow without having proper skills," she insisted.

Eng Ngimbwa said there are a lot of construction projects in the country but competition is stiff especially for local contractors and thus instead of complaining about a shortage of tenders they should utilize the knowledge they get to compete with others.

The CRB Assistant Registrar, Eng David Jere said the training attracted 175 contractors from Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Singida, Morogoro, Tabora, Mbeya , Arusha, Mwanza, Iringa, Katavi, Ruvuma, Shinyanga, Mtwara , Mara, Njombe, Geita, Kilimanjaro, Lindi, Coast and Rukwa.

He said the three days training about intended to sharpen local contractors on the best way to write and submit their tender documents.

He said CRB is organising training on contracts management to be held in February this year in Dodoma and Joint Ventures in March also in Dodoma.

He commended CRB for availing resources and funds to facilitate the regular capacity building training for local contractors which to a great extent have changed contractors from normal practices.