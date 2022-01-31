Kenya: Media Commits to Play Role During Campaigns, August Elections

31 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Media Owners Association (MOA) has committed to ensuring that the media plays an agenda setting role as the electoral campaigns leading to the August 9 elections continue to gather steam.

Speaking during the launch of the State of the Media Survey on Monday, MOA Chairman Stephen Gitagama said it is the responsibility of the media to check the facts it dispenses to its audiences.

He noted that lack of credible data has given room to misinformation.

Alfred Ambani who was representing Communication Authority Director-General Ezra Chiloba said the media will play a key role in shaping the elections on issues of public interest

He added that the authority further expects the media play this role while adhering to professional standards

Media needs to guard against the proliferation of fake news.

More to follow ... ...

