Tanzania: New Curricula Ready By January 2025

NEW curricula for nursery, primary, secondary and teacher education will start being used from January 2025, the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) has affirmed.

TIE Director General, Dr Aneth Komba said in Dodoma recently that currently the institute was reviewing the curricula for these education levels to improve the documents for provision of competence-based education in the country.

She said the process to improve the current curricula is expected to take at least three years, where they are now at a stage of collecting views and needs from stakeholders to incorporate in the new document.

"We can't say that the current curricula is inappropriate, but we should look at issues which could be added so that the documents can become relevant to the current 21st century," she said during a presentation on the envisaged new curricula at an annual meeting of the heads of education institutions under the Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC).

She said it was better that education supervisors ensure that they understand the current curricula which will still be used even after introducing new ones.

"You should understand the current curricula and implement them effectively because we still have a long way to go before new curricula can be in place. The new curriculum will start being used for Standard One pupils in 2025, this means that during this transition period, standard two pupils will continue using the current curricula," she explained.

When contributing their views, head teacher of Faraja School for pupils with special needs, Mr William Kivinyo, advised that English Language subject should start being taught from Standard One, unlike the current system where the subject is taught from Standard Three.

"We have been blamed over pupils' poor performance in English subject. My advice is that this subject has to be taught from early education, considering that children can learn six languages at a time," he recommended.

Education Coordinator for Arusha Archdiocese, Lushuru Sambwet suggested that the government should look at a way that could enable Standard Seven leavers to also have an option of choosing to join vocational education.

Another teacher from Lake Victoria School, Mr Juma Jackson advised that social studies subject should be taught in secondary schools from Form One to Form Four instead of primary education only.

Ms Sophia Kamelegwe, a teacher from Kagera, suggested that pass marks for those selected to join teacher education should be increased in order to obtain better teachers.