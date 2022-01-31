Tanzania: ICT Hub Construction in Top Gear

THE envisioned Information Communications Technology (ICT) hub is now gathering pace after the government allocated land for the construction of the state-of-the-art college in the country's capital.

Speaking here midweek, Digital Tanzania Project (DTP) coordinator, Honest Njau said the government had earmarked the Nala ward area of Dodoma for the proposed construction of the center of excellence.

"The site has already been allocated in Nala and we are currently procuring equipment for the envisioned project," disclosed Mr Njau while delivering a DTP presentation before Human resources personnel and IT experts here last week.

The college, according to Mr Njau will solely focus on ICT research and innovation in the country.

The ICT College, billed as the largest in the eastern and southern African region, is intended to make the East African nation's youth to be more innovative and enable them to contribute to the economic growth.

Gracing the event earlier on, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology Dr Jim Yonazi urged the Human resources personnel to identify talents at their workplaces, which he said will be useful in achieving a digital economy.

"There's a significant change in data consumption and technological convergence which requires us to identify, develop and nurture such talents for the benefit of the country," counseled the PS.

Dr Yonazi equally urged ICT experts in Tanzania to remain knowledgeable of the ever-changing trends in the ICT world.

"We risk stalling the sector if we cease to become creative and innovative.

Conceived in 2017 as a Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (RCIP-Tz), the 150 million US dollars project funded by the World Bank intends to increase access to high quality internet services for government and citizens, in selected areas, and to improve the government's capacity to deliver digital public services.

It also seeks to lay groundwork for growth of the digital economy by strengthening the many interrelated elements that characterize a thriving digital ecosystem.