Tanzania: Govt Allays Total Blackout Fears

THE upgrading of Songosongo Gas wells will not lead the nation into total blackout, says Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa.

Mr Msigwa made the revelation on Sunday during a press conference held in the Coast Region, as part of his monthly briefings.

He said he had to make clarifications amidst various misleading media reports exaggerated in connection to the recent announcement made by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) on power rationing.

Mr Msigwa noted that the ten-day maintenance work at plant effective from tomorrow, will not lead to any countrywide blackout.

"It's just a regular exercise of improving the system...the government appeals to the people to be keen following any announcements made... it is regular TANESCO work," said Mr Msigwa.

According to him, the government is continuing with its efforts to ensure enough electricity is provided in the national grid.

As such, various projects are being implemented to achieve the goal, and most especially after encountering the drought challenge in its power generating sources.

Elaborating, the government spokesperson said that TANESCO has started taking concrete measures by using the country's rich gas stocks to increase electricity generation in the country, adding that Tanzania has made huge discoveries of over 57 trillion cubic feet of gas, yet to be fully exploited.

He said installation of equipment at Ubungo III for generation of 112 megawatts is underway, clarifying that so far, production has reached 60 megawatts which has been connected to the national grid and the rest will be installed in February.

Besides, expansion at the Kinyerezi I project is undergoing and has attained 70 megawatts, adding that by April, this year it will be fed into the national grid.

Equally, Mr Msigwa noted that the expansion of the Kinyerezi II project which will add 185 megawatts is currently going on.

"By August this year the work will be completed and will lead to the station currently generating 185 megawatts to be fed into the national grid," he added.

Recently, TANESCO Director General, Maharage Chande told journalists during a tour to inspect the work progress that maintenance at Kinyerezi I and Ubungo III will increase in gas consumption, necessitating the improvement of the infrastructure to meet that demand.

Chande said that the upgrade will take place at the existing Songosongo gas wells from February 1-10, 2022 and that once completed, it will boost the production of additional gas required.

"The improvements in the Tanzania Petroleum Development Company (TPDC) and Pan African Energy Tanzania (PAET) gas systems will help a lot," he pointed out.

He noted that this will result in a reduction in electricity generation and have an impact on some places.

"During the period of improvement, information on the timetable of power rationing for each region will be published by the respective regions from time to time," he said, adding, "We apologise for any inconvenience to the public, especially our consumers," said Mr Chande.