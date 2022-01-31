South Africa: 25 Held for Reckless Driving in Gauteng

Twenty — five people were arrested on Gauteng's major routes for allegedly driving negligently and recklessly, failing to adhere to the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120 km/h on the freeway.

"Many of these arrested speedsters were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol which poses a danger to the lives of road users," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Sunday.

The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed unit arrested the motorists on major freeways such as the N1, N4, R21, M1 and N14 respectively in the past two weeks.

The Gauteng Traffic Police said the worst-case scenario was the driver of a white Porsche who was apprehended on the N4 freeway to Mpumalanga on 25 January 2022, excessively speeding at 204 km/h.

The 47-year-old man was detained at Bronkhorspruit police station and will appear in court shortly.

Gauteng Traffic Police also arrested a motorist last Friday, 28 January 2022, on the R553 Golden Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol with the reading recorded at 1.02 mg/l.

The drunk driver was involved in an accident, which caused serious injuries to other road users who are currently receiving medical treatment at Bara Hospital.

The driver was detained at Eldorado police station.

"The speedsters were arrested on the spot and taken to various police stations where they were formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit. Most of them have appeared at various magistrate courts around Bronkhorspruit and Tshwane, while those arrested during the weekend are expected to appear this week," the Gauteng Traffic Police said.

Maremane said excessive speeding is one of the contributory factors to road crashes leading to fatalities.

"Driver behaviour and attitude on our roads is a major concern to law enforcement authorities which therefore calls for the strengthening of road safety education. Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit will intensify the patrol of freeways, streets and public places in clearly marked vehicles as an available means for the prevention of road traffic violations," he said.