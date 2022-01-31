Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Brownie Samukai and Co-Defendants Jailed

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered the incarceration of Lofa County Senator-elect Brownie J. Samukai and co-defendants for two years for their failure to comply to the mandate of the court - that's to pay 50% of the judgement sum in the tone of $ 537, 828, 15 within the period of six months.

The former Minister of Defense had faced hurdle in taking his seat as Lofa County's senator after the Supreme Court of Liberia halted his certification by the National Election Commission (NEC).

The nation's highest court's decision against Samukai, of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), was trigged by a Writ of Prohibition filed March 2,2021, by O'Neil Passewe, chair of the Movement for Progressive Change.

Passewe asked the court to halt the certification of Samukai because he has been convicted by the Supreme Court for the crime of money laundering. Associate Justice Joseph N. Nagbe, who issued the writ, has planned a conference in the justice chambers for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to discuss the case.

Samukai received the most votes in the December 8, 2020 Senatorial election. Of the 11 candidates who vied for the Lofa County senatorial seat, Samukai received 20, 431 votes, followed by Independent candidate Cllr. Joseph Jallah with 13,968 votes.Samukai has experienced mixed rulings with the Supreme Court since he won the senatorial seat in Lofa.

Details to follow