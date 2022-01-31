Nigeria: Peseiro or Eguavoen - the NFF Have an Important Decision to Make

The Super Eagles need to have a manager who will start preparing for the World Cup playoff against Ghana.

It did not go as planned in Cameroon.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took a huge gamble with Augustine Eguavoen as interim manager after sacking Gernot Rohr.

It was both good and bad at the Nations Cup and with less than 60 days until the first leg of the World Cup qualifier against Ghana, the NFF has to decide whether to 'die' with Eguavoen or take another gamble with Jose Peseiro.

Many did not expect a good start, but with raised hopes, few saw the exit in the second round to Tunisia coming. It was a knockout punch and many are yet to recover. Eguavoen has been the most shocked by the ouster and has become disconsolate and confused, judging by his many statements since the defeat.

Gbadebo Adebayo, a Nigerian coach with Suphanburi FC in Thailand's top-tier football league, believes the NFF should stick with Eguavoen. "The NFF and Eguavoen are behaving as if defeat is not a part of football.

"And for Eguavoen, the defeat should have told him something about the way he prepared his players. Football, sometimes, is easy to understand and analyse. The Eagles had only Plan A in Cameroon and against a tactically astute Tunisian team, who could set roadblocks, the Eagles easily ran out of ideas," Adebayo revealed.

A former Nigerian international, Dimeji Lawal, earlier said the NFF should help Eguavoen continue in the job because he has all to succeed. "I give kudos to Austin (Eguavoen) who started working with these players less than a month ago.

"The kind of football they exhibited as a group has not been witnessed in our National team for a long time. [A] Group of young versatile players with lots of talents and exposure and that is very visible in their game. The defeat tonight [Sunday] can be very painful, based on our high expectations, because of previous results, but in the game of football, there are always shockers and the unexpected," the 3SC assistant coach added.

The last time Coach Eguavoen was in the thick of managerial action was in 2017 with Sunshine Stars and he was very brave to have stepped into the breach in November. He has shown a willingness to learn and looks the part though he has to unlearn some things, whilst taking on board new lessons.

The stick with which many will knock him on the head is tactical expediency. Is he able to learn how to pivot his players in the heat of battle? Can he lose his bias when choosing his team? Can he be a quick learner?

Does Eguavoen want the job?

"Our greatest strength is in the fact that we always come back stronger. Your support of the Team over the past few weeks has been exceptional. Thank you Naija, we will be back.," Cerezo wrote on Twitter.

Before this, he had said in a press conference, "What happens next is that I'm the interim coach and Technical Director of the NFF. I will go back to my position and allow the Federation to make a decision on the way forward."

"I came here as an interim manager because of what's been played out," Eguavoen told the BBC.

"Our former coach was relieved of his duties and it was just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations. As technical director, anywhere in the world, that is what is obtainable. If there is a vacancy, it is the technical director that steps in before the coach has been appointed.

"So that's why you see me taking this role as an interim manager. Some of our journalists sometimes change words, which is not too good. But we will manage it."

We expected the NFF's chosen Jose Peseiro to be in Cameroon to familiarise himself with the group and he was supposed to take over immediately after AFCON. But Peseiro was nowhere to be seen in Cameroon and the NFF has not shed light on why the Portuguese was absent.

With less than 60 days to the must-win two-legged tie against Ghana, there seems to be some confusion on who will lead the Eagles to Accra for the first leg. Whether he will lead the Eagles in March against Ghana, Eguavoen said, "That I cannot answer.

"The only thing that I can tell you is I'm still the technical director of the federation, and I am happy with that."

Other indicators

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports, said, "I have been assured by the NFF leadership that its technical team will conduct a comprehensive appraisal, and lessons learned will be exercised on this AFCON experience."

While the analysis of failure is a good way forward, Eguavoen still leads the technical team, which puts a question mark on whatever result they come up with.

"We will emerge from this better, stronger, more aware," Dare continued, "of what we need to improve on and make this team satisfy the aspirations of an eager and hopeful football-loving nation."

It is telling as he also said, "Our football, once again, was fluid, purposeful, and beautiful to watch. We have a good team, and Nigeria will help them get better."

A body of sports journalists also released a statement in which they urged the NFF to empower Eguavoen for the World Cup playoffs against Ghana. "Within a few weeks of taking over the team, Eguavoen unleashed the potential in the Super Eagles such that he was voted as the best coach of the first round at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun.

"Although we lost, unfortunately, in the round of 16, Eguavoen has created a plank on which the Super Eagles can thread to success given the necessary support.

"We, therefore, call on the NFF to, as a matter of urgency, name and empower Eguavoen to start preparing the Super Eagles for the games against Ghana. Time is of the essence."

It is pertinent to note that Gernot Rohr was not sacked for non-performance; in fact, he met all the deliverables in his contract; his only sin was not playing 'sexy' football, which many thought should be the add-on, after efficiency.

The NFF needs to do what is needed. We also have to add that their decision must not and cannot be based on emotions and playing to the gallery.