Algeria: Jerandi, Algeria's Lamamra Review Bilateral Relations and Ways to Foster Them

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Jerandi and his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra had a talk Sunday on the fringes of their participation in the 156th consultative meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers in Kuwait.

The two FMs reviewed the relations between both countries and ways to foster them in light of the outcome of Algerian President Abdeldjid Tebboune's visit last December to Tunisia.

The forthcoming bilateral events, including notably the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission meeting were also discussed.

The meeting offered the occasion to examine the preparations underway ahead of the next Arab Summit to be hosted by Algeria and the consultations between the two countries on the various multilateral meetings, such as the African Union Executive Council Session due on February 2-3 in Addis Ababa, and the African Union Assembly Meeting on February 5-6.