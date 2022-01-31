Tunisia: Tivi 5 Monde Channel Launched in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The French Embassy to Tunisia announced the launch of a new channel called TiVi 5 Monde, targeting children aged between 4 and 14 years.

This channel will broadcast HD and SD programmes 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, free of charge on the ARABSAT Badr 26° satellite.

The channel will broadcast a variety of programmes (cartoons, educational programmes, children's series, magazines and animated features) produced by Francophone countries, including France, Belgium and Canada, providing young French speakers with entertainment and an opportunity to learn the language of Molière, the embassy specifies in a press

release.

TiVi 5 Monde is operating in the United States, as well as in nearly 30 African countries, according to the same source.