Tunisia: Tivi 5 Monde Channel Launched in Tunisia

31 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The French Embassy to Tunisia announced the launch of a new channel called TiVi 5 Monde, targeting children aged between 4 and 14 years.

This channel will broadcast HD and SD programmes 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, free of charge on the ARABSAT Badr 26° satellite.

The channel will broadcast a variety of programmes (cartoons, educational programmes, children's series, magazines and animated features) produced by Francophone countries, including France, Belgium and Canada, providing young French speakers with entertainment and an opportunity to learn the language of Molière, the embassy specifies in a press

release.

TiVi 5 Monde is operating in the United States, as well as in nearly 30 African countries, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X