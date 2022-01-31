Namibia: Governor Deplores Rampant Stock Theft

Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua says the regional leadership is working on secretive strategies to tackle the rampant stock theft, which has seen farmers losing livestock valued at over N$600 000 during the first 19 days of January this year.

According to the latest statistics by the regional Namibian Police office, 52 cattle and 62 small livestock worth over N$600 000 were stolen in Otjozondjupa during this period. Of the 52 cattle stolen, 26 were recovered, while none of the 62 small livestock were recovered.

According to the police, 14 suspects have been arrested. "Due to the nature of this topic, I cannot reveal specific programmes and interventions as this would warn the perpetrators. However, since taking over as regional governor, my office has convened numerous decision-making engagements in this regard, which have been successful at that too," said Uerikua.

Last year, the regional leadership together with those from the Omaheke region conducted a joint anti-stock theft operation.

Out of this, they discovered that there are a number of unregistered foreign nationals in the country who are contributing immensely to the high numbers of stock theft and animal poaching.

As part of the region's annual strategic outlook for this year, his office will thus convene a meeting with traditional authorities, the security cluster and other key stakeholders to craft an anti-stock theft regional prevention plan.

Furthermore, Uerikua said the region's police is working hard in community engagements, whereby members of the community are encouraged to establish anti-stock theft forums in the fight against the scourge.

He said the biggest challenge is the vastness of the region, but efforts are in place as police officers are conducting community meetings so that strategies can be introduced to fight crime.

Last year, an effective anti-stock theft forum was established in Ovitoto's Omatako constituency. "A technical committee was established to come up with a constitution and guidelines, in line with police community relations' policy.

The technical committee consists of police officers and community members of Otjituuo, Coblenz, Okamatapati, Okondjatu and Okakarara," Uerikua noted.

The establishment of forums and coordination with the police will go a long way in dealing with stock theft in the constituencies, he added.