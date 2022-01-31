Namibia: King Nehale, Warriors Remembered

Omukwanilwa Fillemon Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Authority has described King Nehale lyaMpingana as a true hero, who fought for all Namibians and not only for Aandonga.

Nangolo, who was speaking at the official unveiling ceremony of King Nehale Memorial Park at Namutoni in the Etosha National Park, which coincided with the 118-year commemoration of the battle of Amutuni, also called on Namibians to commemorate the event every three years.

The colourful event was well-attended and graced by, among others, President Hage Geingob, Vice President Nangolo Mbumba and Prime Minister Nangolo Mbumba.

In his keynote address, Geingob praised the Ondonga Traditional Authority for extending invitations to Namibians from all walks of life, saying it demonstrates commitment to social cohesion and nation-building in the Namibian house.

"We are here to reconcile our history with our new nation to ensure continuity for our republic, its process, its systems and its institutions for the benefit of current and future generations," said Geingob.

"The blood of our fallen heroes should motivate us, as citizens, to redouble our efforts in the second struggle for economic emancipation and inspire us to do more for our communities and our country."

The Head of State called on Namibians to draw inspiration and renew their determination to fight in words and deeds and with all their might for the unity and development of the country.

President Geingob said Namibians must recommit to carry the torch of solidarity and justice for every Namibian to enjoy the fruits of our freedom.

During the same event, Nangolo handed over heroic awards to relatives of 14 King Nehale warriors.

The warriors include Amupanda gwaShiponeni, Shivute shaNdhongolo, Uukule waAmulungu, Namupala gwaAmoomo, Shindondola shaNtinda, Ekaku LyaKende, Iindingo yaShimana, Amukongo gwaShimana, Amoolongo gwaKanyemba, Indongo yaNangula, Nduwe yUushona, Mudhika gwaNuuyi, Angula yaShonkama and Niimbala yaKanyemba.

According to Ondonga historian and senior traditional councillor Shali Kamati, the armed warriors were tasked to storm the fort while the unarmed group drove off the cattle and horses.

"The warriors regrouped and returned the next morning, ransacked it and burned it down," he said.

He said Aandonga fighters retreated after about a few hours of battle, while the defenders used the respite and the cover of darkness to slip away.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A commemorative plate erected at the site and unveiled by Founding President Sam Nujoma in 1996 reveals that 68 warriors died during the battle, 40 went missing and are presumed dead while 20 others were wounded but managed to return home," he said.

In a statement delivered on his behalf by environment minister Pohamba Shifeta, Nujoma called on Namibians to honour the legacy of King Nehale by shunning negative tendencies of tribalism and forge together in the spirit of One Namibia, One Nation.

"It is for this reason that a symbolic grave in his honour is erected at the Heroes Acre, so that the future generation and historians can learn and appreciate his heroic deeds," he said.

Nujoma added it is important for the current generation of Namibian scholars to document historic events like the battle of Amutuni to correct the myths created in the biased Euro-centric history, which glorifies the Germans.

"We should, therefore, leave no stone unturned to put history in its correct perspective and dispel myths and falsified narrations. May this day serve to remind us, the contemporary and future generations, of our obligation to defend the gains of the Namibian revolution," he said.