Namibia: Old Boys Thrash CCD to Regain Lead

WHS Old Boys regained the lead in the 50-over Premier League title race after thrashing CCD by 163 runs at their Vegkop ground on Saturday.

A great opening century stand by Zane Green and Craig Williams set Old Boys on course, as they amassed 365 runs for six wickets off their 50 overs, before dismissing CCD for 202 to complete an impressive victory.

Green and Williams soon asserted their dominance as they took control of the bowling.

They brought up their century partnership off only 20 overs, and stepped up the tempo to race to 164, before Williams was finally dismissed by Mauritius Ngupita for 83 off 86 balls (6x4, 4x6).

Malan Kruger joined Green and they maintained their onslaught with an 89-run partnership, before Ngupita also dismissed Green for 129 off 119 balls (12x4, 4x6).

Kruger fell the next over, dismissed by Nicol Loftie Eaton for 29, but with the total at 254/3 they were well set with eight overs left.

Old Boys' middle order stepped up the assault with Gerhard Erasmus adding 39 off 20 balls, JP Kotze 21 off 12, and Ruben Trumpelmann 42 runs off 14 balls, which included four sixes and one four off one Pikkie Ya France over.

For CCD, Mauritius Ngupita took 2/47 off 10 overs and Nicol Loftie Eaton 2/90 off 10.

In their run chase, CCD lost Stephen Baard (15) and Joshua Julius (4) early on, but Wayne Raw and Nicol Loftie-Eaton revived their hopes with a 69-run partnership.

Malan Kruger, however, got the break through, running Raw out for 30, and when Tangeni Lungameni dismissed Loftie-Eaton (33) and Ramon Wilmot (0) off successive balls, CCD had slumped to 103 for five wickets.

Pikkie Ya France led a middle order revival, scoring 40 off 37 balls (3x4, 2x6), while Tawanda Sithole added 18 and Jaden Cloete 26, but they never got close to the target and were eventually all out for 202.

For Old Boys, Trumpelmann took 2/14 off five overs and Lungameni 2/24 off seven overs.

The result sees Old Boys reclaiming the lead on the log with 18 points and a 2,70 net run rate, moving just ahead of Wanderers, who are also on 18 but with a net run rate of 1,99.

CCD remain third on 12 points, followed by Trustco United on four points and MR24/7 Welwitschia on zero points.