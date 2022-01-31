Zimbabwe: Karuru Unveiled in Saudi Arabia

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Ovidy Karuru defied age when he completed his move to Saudi Arabia First Division club Al-Shoulla over the weekend.

The 33-year-old was unveiled by his new employers on Saturday.

The former Warriors midfielder since he came back from France in 2014, has managed to secure contracts with four different South African Premiership clubs.

He has played for Kaizer Chiefs, Amazulu, Stellenbosch, and Black Leopards.

Although his career, which promised so much when he went for trials at Newcastle in 2008 before he eventually signed for a French club in 2009, did not flourish fully as expected, the midfielder's determination cannot be ignored.

He joins Warrior skipper Musona who is with Al-Tai in Saudi Arabia's top-flight league.

Last year after his one-contract with Black Leopards expired, and the club was relegated, Karuru told The Herald that it was time to make a good decision.

And last week he began negotiations with the Saudi club before he was unveiled on Saturday.

"It's time to make good decisions, to find a place where I will stay for a long time, not short-term contracts because people end up thinking I am the problem when I am not.

"When you go to a team, it depends with what they offer, so that's how we negotiate a short-term contract so that, when they see the performance, they can better the deal and sign you for a long-term contract," said Karuru.

Karuru has always divided opinion with his continued selection in the Warriors' team. Some critics believe the calls were not justified.

However, a number of local top coaches argue the midfielder remains a special talent with all the attributes of a very top footballer.

Former Warriors coach, Joey Antipas, who took him to Amazulu three seasons ago, once told The Herald Karuru was one of the best midfielders in the country.

"I would say he is one of the top midfielders to come out of Zimbabwe. I used him as a second striker.

"He is a hard worker, he always wants to get involved in the play, is very creative, and can score goals, as well. He is the type of player who can eliminate opponents, not afraid to take them on.

"Ovidy is a player with all the attributes of a very top footballer," said Antipas.

Norman Mapeza, who was with the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations finals that are still underway in Cameroon, once spoke highly about the midfielder.

"I started working with him in 2007 when he was still in Masvingo, and I was presiding over a national team game. He is one of the most disciplined players I have worked with, a hard worker.

"In football, players possess different attributes.

"I think for him, it's all about his technical ability. He is someone who is very good. If we combine this, with his physical and tactical attributes, it makes him a very good player and. As coaches, we look at these attributes in a player," said Mapeza.