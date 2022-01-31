Zimbabwe: Jari, Mhandu Win Mr Pace Chitungwiza Cross-Country

SEASONED long-distance runner Munyaradzi Jari and, Caroline Mhandu emerged as the winners of the men's and women's races at the Mr Pace Chitungwiza cross-country held at Leisure Centre in Chitungwiza yesterday.

Jari, a ZRP Athletics Club, athlete was the first to cross the finish line in the senior men's 10km in 31 minutes 56.36 seconds.

It was a good start for Jari, competing for the first time this year.

"This year I have to pick races that will assist me towards qualification to the World Championships, especially cross-country events. They are good for fitness and you can also assess your progress in terms of training and preparations.

"Based on my time today, it's encouraging, I am in the right direction towards my target, also taking into consideration that this was a cross-country event, I think I am on course," said Jari.

On second place was Blessmore Chidziva in 32 minutes 0.59 seconds.

In the women's section, Mhandu of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, came out tops in 40 minutes 49.60 seconds.

"The race was okay, even the weather was okay. I was able to push myself and I just want to give thanks to my training partner Fortunate Chidzivo because she helped me a lot with my training. She was pushing me and this year I hope I am going to do better.

"The course was good. I wanted to check my fitness level because this year I am competing in the Spar Ladies Series made up of six races. So this was the perfect platform to see where I am because the series is made up of 10km races. Then there is Two Oceans 21km race, I am hoping to compete in that as well," said Mhandu.

ZRP's Tryphina Picardo settled for second position in 40 minutes 50.64 seconds followed by her teammate Joy Jonasi with a time of 47 minutes 20.62 seconds.

Yesterday's cross-country was the first event hosted by Mr Pace Athletics Club this year and they have a number of upcoming events included on the national association's calendar. The competition was also serving as a selection event for Harare's team to compete at the national cross-country championships next month.

Mr Pace club owner, Collen Makaza, was pleased with the turnout.

"This was a good turnout, we thought people would not make it because of rain but athletes came in their numbers.

"I think this is a good start for all professional and upcoming athletes, there were good times posted because 31 minutes is not an easy time in these conditions for a cross-country, so this is just the foundation for training for them," said Makaza.

Makaza, who is also the coaches co-ordinator for Harare, said they are picking a 24-member team for the national competition.

"We need 24 athletes -- 12 seniors and 12 juniors. The only challenge we had today, is the junior ladies didn't make a team but I think we can pick one or two from the previous HAB (Harare Athletic Board) competition, for the national cross country," said Makaza.

Godknows Sipanera of Power House won the Junior men's 8km in 25 minutes 33.80 seconds. Junior women ran 6km and Brenda Njodzi of Mr Pace came first in 29 minutes 27.47 seconds.