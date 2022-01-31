Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Hunts for Two Goalkeepers

Free — SPENDING Dynamos are not yet done on the market with coach Tonderai Ndiraya revealing he wants to sign two goalkeepers as he bids to further strengthen that department.

The Glamour Boys, with a hefty US$60 000 transfer chest, courtesy of principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings, have made big-name signings this window period with the local Premiership football giants bringing aboard such players as Ralph Kawondera and Evans Katema.

They have also looked further afield in West Africa, attracting the Ghanaian duo of Martin Ofori and Paga Emmanuel as well as Alex Orotomal from Nigeria.

The club management is already working with the relevant authorities for the trio to get work permits.

DeMbare are also looking at adding depth in their goalkeeping position where Taimon Mvula remains unchallenged.

Since his arrival from Hwange over a year ago, Mvula has served the Glamour Boys at goal with remarkable distinction.

So good has been the Victoria Falls-born goalie he conceded just thrice in 12 Chibuku Super Cup games in which Dynamos were eliminated at the semi-final stages.

He has also kept goal in three league games conceding once and helping DeMbare to pick six points from the three outings.

And the rich form even saw him being drafted into the Warriors squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa away and Ethiopia at home last November.

Mvula sat on the bench as Petros Mhari was given the nod in a 0-1 defeat to Bafana Bafana before he was thrown into the fray when the Warriors drew 1-1 against Ethiopia.

He was drafted into the provisional Warriors squad for the African Cup of Nations currently underway in Cameroon but was dropped two days before the team travelled with then interim coach Norman Mapeza opting for Mhari, Talbert Shumba and Martin Mapisa.

But Mvula has been comfortable at DeMbare where he has virtually faced no competition, especially after Simba Chinani crossed the floor to CAPS United.

One of his deputies, Geoffrey Chitsumba, has since left while Tanyaradzwa Jinja seems to be miles behind in terms of quality and it is against this background Ndiraya wants to bring in two experienced goalminders to challenge the 28-year-old.

"Well, we are looking at signing two experienced goalkeepers to compete with Taimon Mvula. We want Taimon to be pushed to work extra hard," said Ndiraya.

"Taking another goalkeeper of his (Mvula's) quality will stretch him and provide him with the much-needed competition.

"Look, this is a crucial department and we need to have depth there.

"We should have goalkeepers of the same quality who should be able to compete for the position.

"The idea is to have three equally good 'keepers to compete for a starting berth.

"We want to be competitive in every department and ideally that should also include the goalkeeping post."

Although the firebrand gaffer declined to name the goalkeepers he is looking at, The Herald understands Ngezi Platinum Stars goalie Nelson Chadya is one of those he is looking at.

The Mhondoro team's first-choice goalkeeper almost joined the Glamour Boys last season following the expiry of his contract with the Rodwell Dhlakama-coached team.

However, the deal failed to materialise and Chadya ended up renewing his stay in Mhondoro.

Besides the goalkeeping department, the Glamour Boys are also looking at signing a tried and tested defensive midfielder.

After losing one of their most hard-working players for that role, Ali Maliselo to Herentals, Ndiraya said the team is scanning for another industrious player.

Maliselo has been a key figure for Ndiraya often twinning with Trevor Mavhunga with Shadreck Nyahwa deployed for the box-to-box role.

"We are looking at signing a defensive midfielder. We have lost Maliselo and we need to get a replacement so we are still sniffing the market."

Ndiraya, who has also made a huge move by signing former CAPS United left-back Brendon Mpofu, clarified the issue surrounding the transfer of Yadah winger Issa Sadiki.

While it has been reported Sadiki has already joined the Glamour Boys, Ndiraya said negotiations are still ongoing.

It is understood that Yadah are demanding a fortune for their most valued asset and a position is yet to be reached.