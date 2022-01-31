Zimbabwe: Chingoka Laid to Rest

31 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

FORMER Zimbabwe Davis Cup tennis team player Gwinyai Chingoka was laid to rest yesterday at Warren Hills Cemetery.

Multitude of people thronged the Warren Hills Cemetery where they gave their eulogies on Chingoka (38), who was affectionately known as Shumba in the sporting field because of his stamina and strength when playing tennis.

His mother, Abigail Chingoka, described her son as a pillar of strength of the family and a unifier.

"My son loved people no matter how the background, especially children. I promise to take over where he left as I wish to have a Gwinyai Foundation to fulfill his wishes. I am so hurt deeply but it is God's calling," she said.

Gwinyai's friends and fellow tennis coaches also described him as a humble person.

"We have lost a tennis star. He was coaching with us at Harare Sports Club every weekend and the kids love him so much. We will miss him dearly, Gwinyai's tennis story needs a book.

"I am sure that relevant authorities have been documenting his story," said former Zimbabwe Davis Cup team player and coach Martin Dzuwa.

Gwinyai died last Thursday at West End Hospital after succumbing to injuries he sustained after he was hit by a car as he was coming from a private function at Harare Sports Club.

