Morocco: Message of Condolences From HM the King to Family of Playwright Abdelkader El Badaoui

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of playwright Abdelkader El Badaoui, who died Friday at the age of 88.

In this message, the Sovereign says he learnt with deep emotion the death of Abdelkader El Badaoui, may God have mercy upon him.

On this sad occasion, HM the King expresses to the members of the family of the deceased, all his relatives, his great artistic family and all his friends and admirers, His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion following the death of one of the pillars of the Moroccan theater who contributed, during several decades, to the renewal and modernization of the national theatrical repertoire, at the levels of interpretation, scenario and staging, whether with the company "El Badaoui Theater" or through the brilliant television and radio works.

Sharing the sorrow of the family members of the deceased following this cruel loss, the Sovereign says he remembers, with esteem, the human qualities and sincere patriotism that the deceased embodied throughout his career, during which he erected the theatrical art as a lever of the noble and authentic values of the Moroccan society.

HM the King prays God to grant patience and comfort to the family of the deceased, to reward him amply for the commendable artistic services rendered to his homeland and to welcome him into His vast paradise among the virtuous.