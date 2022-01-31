Namibia: Couple Found Dead At Swakopmund

31 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Floris Steenkamp

A couple allegedly committed suicide in their Volgelstrand home at Swakopmund over the weekend.

First responders who arrived at the scene early on Sunday found a note on the door that said: "Do not come to our bedroom call the paramedics (sic)."

Erongo police spokesperson, inspector Eleni Shapumba, said yesterday evening that investigators were on the scene to determine the circumstances under which the couple and their pets died.

Preliminary information indicates that the couple made contact with a local vet on Saturday and inquired about pet medicine.

Investigators are believed to have found pet medicine and empty cups on the scene.

"We were on the scene already throughout the day (on Sunday). We will remain on the scene for a considerable time, as we have to determine what happened here," Shapumba said, who was not prepared to confirm the couple were South African citizens.

