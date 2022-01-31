Malawi: Cyclone Ana Kills 32 People in Malawi

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs say at least 32 people have been killed while 20 others are missing following devastating heavy rains and floods.

Tropical Storm Ana is blamed for the devastating floods which started last week and caused major electricity blackouts in some cities in the country.

Statistics from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs show that Chikwawa District has been worst hit in terms of fatalities, missing persons, injuries and damages to both private and public property.

The statistics from the department indicate that over 800, 000 people have been affected.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the weather is currently improving and there will be no hostile weather till next Friday.

In a related development, power generators, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) workers have found a body at Tedzani intake dam.

The man is believed to be in the 50s, according to company officials.

EGENCO Spokesperson, Moses Gwaza, says the development has delayed completion of the trash clearing which was supposed to end on Sunday afternoon.

Gwaza says police and medical officials have collected the body.

President Lazarus Chakwera declared all the districts that have been affected by floods in the southern part of Malawi Disaster Areas.

A statement issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet says the declaration follows the disastrous effects of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

"This is with effect from 26th January 2022 as per the attached declaration given by his hand at State House, Lilongwe," reads the statement in part.

Some people, especially the elderly, children and pregnant women were lifted to safety higher areas in Lower Shire.