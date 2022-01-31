Malawi: Airtel Malawi Fetes With the Flames - Gifts Smartphones to the Team

Airtel Malawi Plc, the second main sponsor of the Flames AFCON fundraising campaign presented high-end state of the art smartphones to the Flames players as a gift for their exploits at the just ended AFCON 2021 football tourney.

The Tecno Camon 18i smartphones were presented by Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto during the celebratory dinner for the flames held at Amaryllis Hotel last Friday.

According to Kamoto, the smartphones from one of their smartphone partners Tecno, came preloaded with 80gb internet bundles and to top it up, were also activated with their Double Data offer which enables new smartphone users to enjoy an extra free data bundle each time they purchase a new bundle in their brand new smartphone in the first three months of use by dialing *301*22#.

"We are proud to be part sponsors for the Flames participation at AFCON 2021. When we announced our initial support of K25 million back in November, alot of Malawians were sceptical but we believed in the team and pumped in an extra K10 million at the Ipatse Moto statehouse fundraiser bringing our contribution to K35 million."

"The milestones that the Flames have achieved are a testament to the faith and belief we had in them as the smartphone network," said Kamoto.

In addition to the initial K35 million cash Airtel pumped in, the company also supported with free SMSes that were sent out to it's 6 million plus subscribers promoting all the Flames matches at AFCON.

Football Association of Malawi FAM President Walter Nyamilandu thanked sponsors Airtel for always supporting the sport.

"Airtel is the second highest sponsor of the Flames AFCON fundraising initiative after main sponsor FDH Bank, and their support and passion for football is valued as they continue to show Malawi that this is a viable sport to believe and invest in," Nyamilandu explained.

The Flames exited the 2021 AFCON after putting up a gallant fight against formidable teams Senegal and Morroco.