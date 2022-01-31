Zimbabwe: Zimphos Launches Two Agric Products

Zimbabwe Phosphate Industries Limited (ZIMPHOS) has launched agricultural lime and gypsum products in line with the country's 5 year fertiliser import substitution roadmap.

The agricultural lime is produced by G and W in Rushinga, established as a unit of the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited's (IDCZ) goal to industrialise the rural area.

G and W now falls under Chemplex, a subsidiary of the state owned IDCZ. The products testify to agriculture being the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, as it accounts for roughly 16 percent of national gross domestic product (GDP).

The company produces dolomite, caustic lime for industry. The Rushinga unit is the biggest of G and W's operations. Zimphos produces its other products at its Harare plant in Msasa, the group's biggest operation.

Addressing delegates at the launch event IDCZ Limited, chairman Winston Makamure said the new products buttressed Government efforts towards import substitution.

Mr Makamure said the initiative would bolster national food security as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1, which is anchored on moving the economy up the value chain.

"The plant having been mothballed in 2016 we resuscitated it and our target is to produce 300 000 tonnes per annum for our local requirements and exports, which touches on one of our mandates, of import substitution.

"The first phase of the plant is producing 80 000 metric tonnes per annum of limestone products," said Mr Makamure.

Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza lauded the efforts by the IDCZ saying the Government was working more interventions to grow the fertiliser industry through NDS1 initiatives.

"Anchored on the five-year fertiliser import substitution roadmap we have started realising increased production of Ammonium Nitrate and compound fertilisers by local companies.

"There has been increased foreign currency prioritisation by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to local producers in support of our import substitution policy and local content strategy.

"I wish to commend the efforts undertaken by the IDCZ to recapitalise the fertiliser industry and part of the $2,3 billion allocated to IDCZ in the 2022 National Budget will go towards the refurbishment and expansion of production at Dorowa Minerals where the country's fertiliser value chain starts," said Dr Nzenza.

Government tasked the Ministry of Industry and Commerce with responsibility to prioritise fertiliser value chains for high, accelerated, inclusive and sustainable economic growth as well as food security.

Ultimately, under the five-year roadmap, the Government is prioritising the procurement of locally manufactured fertilisers to ensure availability and affordability of fertilisers to the farmer.

Zimbabwe Phosphate Industries Limited (ZimPhos) is the country's sole producer of phosphate fertiliser, aluminium sulphate for municipal water treatment, sulphuric acid and other industrial chemicals.