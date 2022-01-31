Namibia: Venaani in Ethiopia On Working Visit

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani is in Ethiopia on a four-day working visit.

Venaani left Windhoek for Addis Ababa on Sunday.

According to a media release issued on Sunday by his party, Venaani will lead the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Pan-African parliament delegation to the African Union in order to lobby foreign affairs ministers, heads of states and governments on the principle of rational leadership of that institution.

Venaani will also meet with various heads of states, including the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and chairperson of the African Union, Felix Tshisekedi.

He is expected to return to Namibia on Friday.