Southern Africa: Malawi Shines in the Implementation of Bridge Project in Southern Africa

30 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Malawi has surpassed other countries in the implementation of the first five years of Bridge Project in Southern Africa leading it to qualify for the second phase, the Malawi National Commission for UNESCO has disclosed.

The Government of Korea, through its Korea National Commission for UNESCO, provided $1million to each country to run Bridge Africa Programme (BAP) in areas of adult literacy, early childhood development, vocational skills as well as informal secondary education from 2010 to 2018.

Speaking during a consultation start-up meeting for second phase of the project with the stakeholders in Mponela, Dowa, the Commission's Acting Deputy Executive Secretary, David Mlera, said only Malawi has come out successfully out of eight countries who participated in the implementation of the project.

"We are the only country which has proceeded to the second phase for the project for the next five years after we satisfied the financier," said Mlera.

Other countries, which participated in the programme include Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Swaziland, South Africa, Rwanda and Botswana.

The first phase of the project supported grassroots activities through the establishment of Community Learning Centres (CLC), adult literacy, vocational skills and early childhood education among others, he said.

The Director for Community Development in the Ministry of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare, Clotilda Sawasawa, appealed for more coordination and collaboration in the implementation of the project to register more success.

"We are to show up our good performance and results to satisfy their expectation," said Sawaswa.

Bridge Project Manager, George Mindano, said in the second phase, they are building up on the pillars established in the first phase.

Mindano said they are addressing the gaps that were there within the local communities.

He said the project has so far reached out to more than 20, 000 people is expected to reach more in the next four years.

He however said the project receives $200, 000 per year for implementation.

The second phase of the project runs from 2021 to 2025.

