Nigeria: ATM Fee Reduction - Youths, Ethnic Leaders Hail CBN Gov

31 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council, NEYLC, has hailed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Godwin Emefiele, over the apex bank's decision to reduce banks' ATM withdrawal charges.

The body which described Emefiele as "people's governor", promised the CBN boss continued support of Nigerian youths "as he goes ahead in implementing policies and programmes that are meant to better the lots of youths in the country."

The council which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement on

The statement was signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of the Coalition's secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

It read: "We, ethnic youth leaders across the country, are very elated over the decision of the CBN under the leadership of Dr Godwin Emefiele to reduce ATM withdrawal charges.

"We are indeed glad that under Emefiele, the CBN has been showing that it is not only people's friendly but more importantly, youths friendly.

"We have no iota of doubt in us that Emefiele can aptly be described as people's governor over this very laudable decision.

"We promise him continued support of Nigerian youths as he goes ahead in implementing policies and programmes that are meant to better the lots of youths in the country."

