Western Sahara: SPLA Targets Moroccan Occupation Forces in Hawza, Farsia and Awsard Sectors

30 January 2022
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) have targeted sites of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in the sectors of Hawza, Farsia and Awsard, indicated a military communiqué No. 443 of the National Ministry of Defense.

The communiqué indicated that "advanced SPLA detachments targeted sites of the occupation soldiers in the region of Sahb Shedida in the sector of Farsia.

According to the communiqué, "advanced detachments of the Saharawi army bombarded the entrenchments of the occupying forces in the Kalb Nas region in the Awsard sector, while other detachments concentrated their bombardment on the sites of the occupation forces in the Fadret Tamat region in the Hawza sector".

Advanced detachments of SPLA units had Friday concentrated their attacks, targeting the sites of the Moroccan occupation forces in the Hawza sector and in Fadret Ash and Rus Dirt regions.

SPLA attacks on the Moroccan occupation army have continued since the resumption of armed struggle on 13 November 2020 in response to Morocco's flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, the occupying forces have suffered considerable human and material losses along the "wall of shame".

