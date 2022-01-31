South Africa: Cabinet Lekgotla Deliberates On Government's Priorities for the Year Ahead

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the leadership structures representing all spheres of government to deliberate on government's priorities for the year ahead, which the President will set out during the State of the Nation Address next month.

A two-day virtual Cabinet Lekgotla and Special Cabinet meeting was held on Thursday and Friday.

President Ramaphosa is due to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

President Ramaphosa invited government leaders, including Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, Directors-General and leadership of the South African Local Government Association, as part of integrating and aligning government's responses to challenges facing the country, particularly to urgently focus on addressing the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

In a statement issued following the conclusion of Cabinet Lekgotla, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the President called on leaders to effect fundamental reforms to revive economic growth and create much-needed employment at a far higher rate.

She said the President underscored the centrality of Vision 2030 of the National Development Plan and the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to accelerate efforts to improve the conditions of South Africans.

"In addition to the state of the economy and structural reforms, the Cabinet Lekgotla also discussed infrastructure development, energy security, localisation and industrialisation, land reforms and agriculture, and reform of state-owned enterprises.

"Efforts to reduce unemployment and poverty will include a blend of increased private sector employment, publicly funded employment and expanded social protection for unemployed people," Williams said.

The meeting also deliberated on challenges and progress in the fight against crime and corruption, and efforts to enhance public safety and security.

It also discussed local government service delivery - including the provision of electricity, water and sanitation - as an important part of building the capacity of the State.

Rollout of SA Connect Phase 2 approved

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the rollout of the second phase of the SA Connect project.

The plan gives effect to the country's Broadband Policy which was adopted by Cabinet in 2013.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Phase 1 served as a pilot phase to provide 10 Megabits (Mbps) broadband services to about 970 critical government facilities.

Williams said the approved second phase will be rolled out using state-owned entities, including the State Information Technology Agency (SITA); Broadband Infraco, Sentech and the industry.

"Over the next 36 months, the project will connect the remaining government facilities, communities and households," Williams said.

The project forms part of government's commitment to bridge the digital divide, especially in rural communities, and advance the digital economy.

Williams said the participation of the private sector will also address the transformation of the sector, by involving all relevant role players in the electronic network sector.

"The SA Connect project targets to achieve 80% broadband access in communities and government facilities over the next three years with a minimum speed capacity of 10Mbps per second and 100 Mbps for the high-demand facilities."