Namibia: Cricket Namibia Awards Top Cricketers

Johannes Jonathan 'JJ' Smit and Kayleen Green were the biggest winners at Cricket Namibia (CN) annual awards, which took place in the capital on Saturday.

Smith walked away with the Players' Player of the year award, Player of the year award, the T20 and 50-overs player of the year accolades.

Smit was outstanding during the 2021 season for his club and for senior national team Eagles, which saw him make 100 innings at the T20. He was also instrumental in providing essential knocks against Netherlands and Scotland at last yearer's T20 World Cup.

Speaking to New Era Sport during the awards ceremony, Smit said he was pleased to win the players of the year award, saying hard work and dedication paid off.

He also attributed the achievements to his teammates, saying they helped him achieve those breathtaking milestones.

"I couldn't have achieved this milestone without my teammates, and thanks to all of them for pushing me to work beyond my limits. I have worked hard and I am glad it's finally paying off, and I will continue to work hard and become better every day," he said.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kayleen Green was the biggest female winner on the night when she walked away with the Capricorn Eagle's player of the year for 202. She amassed 184 runs in 9 innings and 13 wickets in 11 matches.

Victoria Hamunyela, who had 17 overs in 12 games, was awarded as the Capricorn Eagles bowler for 2021.

Green said she was proud of her achievements and will be working hard to improve herself as a player.

"I am still in awe, but I am thankful for this award. I will be working hard to improve as a player going forward," she said.

Other winners on the night were David Wiese, who had 227 runs with an average 45 and a 127-strike rate. He was crowned as the best batter, while Jan Frylinck walked away with the best bowler award.

ICC T20 World Cup player of the tournament went to David Wiese, while coach Pierre de Bruyn took home the best coach award of the year award.

Also speaking at the awards was sport minister Agnes Tjongarero, who hailed the growth of women's cricket in the country. She also praised CN for having created a platform for inclusivity as more girls are now joining the sport of cricket.

"I want to congratulate CN for expanding women cricket as I am reliably informed that they have now established a girls-only cricket setup, which accommodates 11 teams for the U/19's and eight teams for the U/13's."

"It's indeed inspiring to see the growth of girls cricket in our country and we are certain that we will soon have a large pool of girls playing cricket and will receive support. It's a critical aspect as a ministry to empower the youth and capacitate them," said the minister.

"I am proud that CN has created a platform that is inclusive; this contributes to building sportsmanship and positive attitude towards the sport. Inclusivity and equality are essential dynamics in sport, and we are happy to see how the organisation has embraced it."