South Africa: What's the Difference Between Sugar, Other Natural Sweeteners and Artificial Sweeteners? a Food Chemist Explains Sweet Science

analysis

A quick walk down the drink aisle of any corner store reveals the incredible ingenuity of food scientists in search of sweet flavours. In some drinks you'll find sugar. A diet soda might have an artificial or natural low-calorie sweetener. And found in nearly everything else is high fructose corn syrup, the king of U.S. sweetness.

I am a chemist who studies compounds found in nature, and I am also a lover of food. With confusing food labels claiming foods and beverages to be diet, zero-sugar or with "no artificial sweeteners," it can be confusing to know exactly what you are consuming.

So what are these sweet molecules? How can cane sugar and artificial sweeteners produce such similar flavors? First, it is helpful to understand how taste buds work.

Taste buds and chemistry

The "taste map" - the idea that you taste different flavors on different parts of your tongue - is far from the truth. People are able to taste all flavors anywhere there are taste buds. So what's a taste bud?

Taste buds are areas on your tongue that contain dozens of taste receptor cells. These cells can detect the five flavors - sweet, sour, salty, bitter and...