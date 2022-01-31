South Africa: Proteas Play Back Into Fans' Hearts, but India Victories Feel Like 'Start of Something Bigger', Says Resurgent Ngidi

analysis

The Proteas have delivered inspiring performances over the past five weeks. In spite of the off-field drama - and the ongoing legal battle between Cricket SA and head coach Mark Boucher - a multicultural team has discovered its identity and claimed some important results against India.

The Proteas have given South African cricket fans a reason to smile. And with three major tours looming, and another T20 World Cup campaign, "the team without any superstars" is well placed to climb the rankings.

"It's been a crazy four or five weeks. What we achieved against India only started to sink in the day after the third ODI," Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi told DM168.

"It feels like the start of something bigger, though. We've had a taste of success, and now we must build towards the next big challenge."

Fighter mentality

The Proteas lost the first Test against India at Centurion. Thanks largely to skipper Dean Elgar, they clawed their way back to win the next two Tests - and the series. South Africa carried that momentum through to the ODIs, winning the first two matches to take an unassailable lead. In the final fixture at Newlands, they pushed hard to...