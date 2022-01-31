Lesotho's Chief Justice Castigates SA's Shaun Abrahams and Bars Him From Prosecuting High-Profile Trial

Lesotho Times
Advocates Kabelo Letuka and Napo Mafaesa at court in Maseru.
30 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carmel Rickard

Abrahams, who, since he was dropped as the national prosecuting boss in South Africa has had a not very successful stint prosecuting in Botswana, was brought in to help the prosecuting authorities in Lesotho with a series of high-profile, politically sensitive murder and treason cases.

Controversial advocate Shaun Abrahams, forced from his top prosecution job in South Africa, has been hauled over the coals by Lesotho's Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane for his behaviour in a bitterly contested trial, and has been barred from further participation in the matter.

The case from which he has now been barred involves Lesotho's former army commander Lieutenant-General Kennedy Kamoli and five others, charged with treason, murder and assault.

In essence, the problem was that Abrahams was absent from the trial, with no explanation, when he should have attended on 10 January, even though the date was arranged a couple of weeks earlier with all counsel involved.

Before finalising the dates,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

